S. Korean Park Hang-seo to end 5-year coaching stint with Vietnam nat'l team
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean football coach Park Hang-seo's successful tenure with the Vietnamese men's national team will come to an end early next year, the country's football governing body announced Monday.
In a statement, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) said it has come to "a mutual agreement" with Park to end their journey after the end of Park's current deal on Jan. 31, 2023.
Park's final tournament with Vietnam will be the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Championship in December, the VFF added.
During Park's reign, which began in October 2017, Vietnam enjoyed unprecedented success at both under-23 and senior levels.
Vietnam won the 2018 AFF title, their first in 10 years, and reached the quarterfinals at the 2019 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup, matching their best performance at the top continental tournament.
Vietnam also reached the final Asian qualification round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Park guided the U-23 national team to gold medals at the 2019 and 2021 Southeast Asian Games after taking them to second place at the AFC U-23 Asian Cup and fourth place at the Asian Games, both in 2018.
Vietnam broke into the top 100 on Park's watch and they're currently 96th.
In an English-language statement released by the VFF, Park thanked his players, the VFF and Vietnamese people for their "endless support."
"I understand the extent of love and support I received during my time in Vietnam," Park said. "Although I am leaving my position, I will continue to dedicate myself to returning your support in the near future.
"When I was appointed in 2017, I shared my desire to bridge the relationship between Korea and Vietnam in every aspect of life including football," Park continued. "This desire still remains deeply within me, and I will continue to have a role in establishing the two nation's friendship."
The VFF thanked Park for his "outstanding efforts and commitments" and praised Park's "strong sense of responsibility, professionalism and dedication."
The VFF added that historic success for Vietnamese football during Park's tenure serves as "inspiration and motivation for us to chase toward higher goals in the future."
"Despite the end of contract relationship, both the VFF and Mr. Park have agreed to maintain a close relationship as respective partners," the organization said.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)