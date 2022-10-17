Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hite Jinro

Hite Jinro's flavored soju sold at 17 Costco stores in the U.S.

14:38 October 17, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's leading beverage maker Hite Jinro Co. said Monday its flavored soju is being sold at 17 Costco stores in the United States amid the company's increased efforts to penetrate the U.S. market.

Since the company made its products available at the Costco Yonkers branch in New York, four flavored soju products from Hite Jinro are being sold at 17 Costco outlets across the country this year, including in the states of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois, it said.

The company plans to expand its soju products to five more Costco outlets in San Diego, California, it added.

The beverage maker plans to raise brand awareness through its retail sales channels while expanding the number of Costco stores that offer its products, particularly in the states of California and Texas.

Hite Jinro's soju exports to the U.S. were up 107.4 percent in the first half of this year compared with the same period a year earlier. In 2019, the company partnered with discount retailer Target to sell its flavored soju at 15 stores across California.

Boxes of flavored soju from Hite Jinro are displayed at a Costco store in Chicago, the United States, in this photo provided by the company on Oct. 17, 2022. (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK