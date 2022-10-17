S. Korea voices deep regret over Japanese PM's offering to war shrine
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea voiced deep regret Monday over Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ritual offering to a war-linked shrine in Tokyo that is regarded as a symbol of Japan's militaristic past.
The government "expresses deep disappointment and regret" that Japan's "responsible" leaders have once again sent offerings, or paid respects, to the Yasukuni Shrine, which glorifies the country's aggression and enshrines war criminals, Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for the Seoul foreign ministry, said in a statement.
South Korea urges them to face up to history and demonstrate remorse "with action" over Japan's wartime history, he added.
Earlier in the day, Kishida sent a ritual offering to the shrine on the occasion of a two-day festival, according to Japanese media reports
It honors 2.5 million Japanese war dead, including 14 Class-A criminals from World War II.
