S. Korea, Saudi Arabia agree to boost ties in new industry fields

17:00 October 17, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Saudi Arabia agreed Monday to strengthen cooperation in hydrogen, entertainment and other new industry fields, as well as the overall economy, Seoul's industry ministry said Monday.

The agreement was reached during a virtual meeting between Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang and the Middle Eastern nation's investment minister, Khalid Al-Falih, earlier in the day, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The two sides shared the notion that their nations have made "practical achievement" in such various fields as energy, digital, smart infrastructure and health care through active discussions via the Vision 2030 Committee platform established in 2017.

Based on the results, they agreed to hold a fourth round of the committee meeting at an early date to explore fresh joint projects, including those on the transition to a zero-emission economic system and digital content, the ministry said.

"The two ministers vowed to upgrade their economic cooperative ties, as the two nations marked the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relation this year," the ministry said in a release.

This combined image, provided by South Korea's industry ministry on June 23, 2022, shows Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang (L) holding a meeting with Saudi Arabia's energy minister, Abdulaziz bin Salman, through teleconferencing. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

