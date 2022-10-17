Tving series 'Bargain' features one-take scenes to ratchet up thriller's tension
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The upcoming Tving series "Bargain" was shot using the one-take filming technique to maintain tension for characters' desperate battle to survive in a closed setting, its director said Monday.
Based on a 2015 short film directed by Lee Chung-hyun, "Bargain" centers on brutal struggles of victims in a destroyed building after a massive earthquake disconnects everyone from the outside world.
Actor Jin Sun-kyu plays a middle-aged man who faces the risk of losing his organs in a black market, and actress Jeon Jong-seo appears as a teenage girl involved in the organ trade.
Director Jeon Woo-seong said the series was recreated in a new scale and plot but followed the filming technique used in the original film composed of single shots that last up to 14 minutes.
"I thought the original film was notable thanks to its one-take shot scene and tried to follow its format," Jeon said during an online press conference. "I wrote the script to make people think about what it means to simply price human organs and trade them."
Actor Jin said the single-take format was challenging because actors had to thoroughly rehearse their scenes with the camera team and focus on their acting so as not to repeat the process from the beginning.
"As an actor, I've never fully concentrated on each other for this long period of time for a shot," Jin said. "The director's OK sign after one take gave me unprecedented excitement."
Actress Jeon said "Bargain" is a story about truths and lies getting tangled up in a desperate situation and it will be fun to guess main characters' hidden intentions.
The series will be released on Tving on Oct. 28.
