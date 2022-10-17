Go to Contents
BTS members to go to military starting with oldest member Jin

16:07 October 17, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- All members of K-pop supergroup BTS will go to the military to fulfill mandatory service, starting with the oldest member Jin, the band's agency said Monday.

"Jin will revoke his request to delay his conscription at the end of this month and will follow conscription procedures required by the Military Manpower Administration," Big Hit Music said in a public notice to the local bourse. "Other members will fulfill their military duty in turn according to their individual plans."

Jin, born in 1992, had his conscription delayed till the end of this year under the Military Service Act revised in 2020.

This image, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS at the concert titled "Yet To Come in Busan" at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium on Oct. 15, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

