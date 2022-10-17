Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- BTS, which debuted as a hip-hop group in 2013, is a K-pop boy band that has expanded the horizons of Korean pop music to the world stage.
Thanks to its eye-catching dance performances and friendly communication strategy through social media, the seven-member act gradually gained popularity among fans outside Korea and made its presence felt in the global music industry.
With several megahit songs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, BTS cemented its status as a leading global superstar in the United States.
Its agency Big Hit Music announced Monday that all its members will fulfill their mandatory military service starting with the oldest member Jin.
The following is a chronology of major events for BTS.
June 13, 2013 -- Makes debut with single album "2 Cool 4 Skool"
Sept. 11, 2013 -- First EP, "O!RUL8,2?" released
Feb. 12, 2014 -- Second EP, "Skool Luv Affair," released
Aug. 20, 2014 -- First studio album, "DARK & WILD," released
April 29, 2015 -- Third EP, "The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 1," released
Nov. 30, 2015 -- Fourth EP, "The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 2," released
Oct. 10, 2016 -- Second studio album, "Wings," released
May 22, 2017 -- Awarded at the Billboard Music Awards for first time as a K-pop act
Sept. 18, 2017 -- Fifth mini album, "Love Yourself: Her," released
Nov. 20, 2017 -- Performs at the American Music Awards for first time as a K-pop act
May 18, 2018 -- Third studio album, "Love Yourself: Tear," released
May 28, 2018 -- Becomes first Korean act to top Billboard's main albums chart
May 29, 2018 -- Makes the top 10 on Billboard's main singles chart Hot 100 with "Fake Love" for first time as a K-pop act
Oct. 24, 2018 -- Awarded cultural medal from Korean government for its contribution to the promotion of Korean culture worldwide
April 12, 2019 -- Sixth EP, "Map of the Soul: Persona," released
Jan. 26, 2020 -- Becomes the first Korean act to perform at Grammy Awards
Feb. 21, 2020 -- Fourth studio album, "Map of the Soul: 7," released
Sept. 1, 2020 -- Tops Hot 100 with its first English-language single, "Dynamite"
Oct. 13, 2020 -- Tops Hot 100 with "Savage Love"
Nov. 20, 2020 -- Special album "Be" released
Nov. 25, 2020 -- Nominated for Grammy Award, becoming first K-pop artist to get nod
Dec. 1, 2020 -- Tops Hot 100 with "Life Goes On"
June 2, 2021 -- Tops Hot 100 with "Butter"
July 20, 2021 -- Tops Hot 100 with "Permission to Dance"
Oct. 5, 2021 -- Tops Hot 100 with "My Universe"
Nov. 22, 2021 -- Awarded Artist of the Year at American Music Awards
June 10, 2022 -- Anthology album "Proof" released
June 14, 2022 -- Announces a break from group projects
July 15, 2022 -- J-Hope drops solo debut album
July 25, 2022 -- Wins four nominations at MTV Video Music Awards
Oct. 15, 2022 -- Holds free concert in Busan to promote South Korea's 2030 World Expo bid
Oct. 17, 2022 -- Announces all members will fulfill their mandatory military service
