(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 18)

Another partisan clash erupted when the state Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) sent a written questionnaire to former President Moon Jae-in to probe allegations that he mishandled a case of a fisheries official killed by North Korean soldiers in September 2020 while drifting in the West Sea. DPK legislators went all out to defend Moon, while their PPP counterparts attacked the previous administration for having attempted to falsely conclude that the ill-fated official was shot to death while trying to defect to the North. It is lamentable for lawmakers to engage in a dog-eat-dog partisan confrontation without making a joint effort to reveal the truth behind the tragic case.