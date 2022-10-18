Go to Contents
Penalties for drunk driving toughened against officials at public institutions

10:15 October 18, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The state anti-corruption commission said Tuesday it has toughened disciplinary measures for public institution officials caught drunk driving to allow for their dismissal.

Under the move, public institution officials can be fired if they are arrested on suspicion of drunk driving with a blood alcohol level above 0.2 percent, even if they are first-time offenders, according to the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission.

The tougher penalty came as the commission reviewed the internal regulations of 75 public institutions.

Those caught with a blood alcohol level above 0.08 percent will be suspended from work or demoted, the commission said.

Jeon Hyun-heui, head of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, holds an interview with Yonhap News Agency at the government complex in Seoul, in this file photo taken Sept. 29, 2021. (Yonhap)

