'Project Wolf Hunting' wins two awards at Spain's Sitges Film Festival
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean sci-fi action thriller "Project Wolf Hunting" has received two awards at this year's Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival, the film's local distributor said Tuesday.
The movie by director Kim Hong-sun earned the Special Jury Prize and Special Mention in the official competition section of the festival's 55th edition Saturday (local time), TCO said.
The Spanish annual event, taking place in Sitges, Catalonia, is one of the world's most well-known genre film festivals, specializing in fantasy and horror movies.
"Project Wolf Hunting," released in South Korean theaters on Sept. 21, is about a riot that takes place on a cargo ship used to transport the most heinous criminals incarcerated aboard from Manila to Busan.
"I've received great inspiration and courage to move on to my next film from the Sitges festival," Kim said in his acceptance speech during the awards ceremony. "I dedicate this honor to numerous horror and fantasy movie fans in Korea, Spain and the rest of the world."
The Korean action comedy "The Roundup" took home the People's Choice Award in the Focus Asia category.
Released in May, the sequel to the 2017 hit "The Outlaws" became the first film to top 10 million admissions in South Korea since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
