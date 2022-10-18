LG, Lotte to showcase eco-friendly plastic materials at German trade fair
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. and Lotte Chemical Corp. said Tuesday they plan to showcase their latest lineups of eco-friendly plastics and other advanced materials at a plastics trade show in Germany this week, as part of efforts to tap deeper into the European market.
LG Chem, South Korea's leading chemicals manufacturer, will present its sustainable products, including biodegradable and recycling products, at the K 2022, a plastics and rubber trade show set to kick off in the western German city of Dusseldorf Wednesday (local time), the company said.
Among the bioplastics will be poly lactic acid and poly butylene adipate-co-terephthalate, and it will also put on display the aerogel, a light solid material used as thermal insulator for electric vehicle batteries or spacesuits.
Solar panel films, known as polyolefin elastomer, and LG Chem's own carbon nanotube, an emerging next-generation material for an additive used in EV batteries, will also be exhibited.
Lotte Chemical and Lotte Fine Chemical, two chemical materials units of South Korean retail giant Lotte Group, plan to introduce visions for green transition, named the "Project LOOP," which centers on the development of recycled plastic materials for application to home appliances and other devices.
They will also present recycled polypropylene that can be widely used in cosmetics containers and food packaging, along with a variety of other specialty and advanced materials, Lotte said.
