(LEAD) Yoon attends groundbreaking for express railway connecting Chuncheon, Sokcho

By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an express railway connecting the northern cities of Chuncheon and Sokcho.
The ceremony was held in Sokcho, a coastal city 158 kilometers northeast of Seoul, with the participation of some 400 government and railway officials and local residents.
Construction is expected to cost around 2.4 trillion won (US$1.7 billion) over six years. Once the railway is completed in late 2027, the segment will extend the Seoul-Chuncheon line to Sokcho, reducing travel time between the capital and the coastal city to 1 hour and 39 minutes without transfers, which is 1 hour 20 minutes less than traveling the same distance by car.
"I have always emphasized fair accessibility as the key to balanced development across regions," Yoon said in his remarks at the ceremony, recalling that he promised during the campaign to back Gangwon's development through increased travel infrastructure.
Gangwon is the name of the province where Sokcho and Chuncheon are located.
"(With the railway), northern Gangwon will mark a new turning point in regional development," Yoon added. "Once various transportation networks, such as roads and railways, are closely connected, the Gangwon region will experience remarkable growth as a base for tourism and advanced industries."
Yoon visited Gangwon three times during the presidential campaign to underscore his commitment to supporting balanced growth across regions.
Tuesday's visit was his first to the region since taking office.
