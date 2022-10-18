Seoul voices regret over N.K.'s removal of S. Korean-built facilities at Mt. Kumgang resort
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul unification ministry on Tuesday expressed regret over North Korea's continued dismantling of South Korean-built facilities at the Mount Kumgang resort on its east coast.
Voice of America reported that the North appears to have torn down a South Korean-built raw fish restaurant at the resort, citing satellite images taken by Planet Labs, a U.S. Earth imaging company.
In response to the report, a senior unification ministry official voiced regrets that the North has continued to illegally infringe on South Koreans' property rights.
"North Korea's demolition work is a clear violation of inter-Korean agreements," the official told reporters.
"We urge North Korea to immediately stop its unilateral behavior and make clear that all responsibilities related to the issue lie with the North," he added.
Since March, North Korea has been dismantling major facilities at the resort, including the floating Haegumgang Hotel, the Ananti Golf Resort and Onjong Pavilion.
Launched in 1998, the Mount Kumgang project was once regarded as a symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation. But Seoul suspended the program in July 2008 after a South Korean woman was killed by a North Korean soldier at the resort.
