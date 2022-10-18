Liberal radio host sets up polling company
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ou-joon, an outspoken liberal broadcaster, has established an opinion polling agency and completed its registration with a state opinion survey panel, officials said Tuesday.
Kim's new polling company, whose Korean name is translated as "Opinion Poll Flower," was formally registered with the National Election Survey Deliberation Commission (NESDC), an affiliate of the National Election Commission, as a pollster as of Friday, the officials said.
Under the election law, only polling companies registered with the NESDC can publish the results of election-related surveys.
Pollsters must have a telephone survey system and expert analysts, and meet certain requirements, including a history of 10 or more opinion surveys, or sales of over 50 million won (US$35,000) within the last year, to be recognized by the NESDC.
There are currently 93 polling agencies registered with the NESDC.
Kim, who often stirs up controversy due to his support of liberal politicians and political parties during radio and online programs, has previously said he wants to run a completely independent opinion polling institution without receiving any outside requests from the media, political parties and corporations.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)