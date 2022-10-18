(3rd LD) U.S. envoy says N. Korea's tactical nuke threats 'irresponsible, dangerous'

"We have troops here in Korea, we have regular exercises, we have regular consultations, and that's the focus of that alliance, and the people of Korea should be reassured that that is an ironclad commitment, regardless of whatever else is happening in the region," he said, two days after President Xi Jinping reaffirmed the goal of the unification of China and Taiwan and stated that Beijing would "never renounce the use of force (to achieve it) and will take all necessary measures to stop all separatist movements."

