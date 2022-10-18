Go to Contents
First lady visits Korean Red Cross bazaar

14:11 October 18, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon-hee visited a bazaar organized by the Korean Red Cross on Tuesday, the presidential office said, in her first official standalone appearance in about four months.

Kim looked around the 59 booths at the bazaar held at Coex convention and exhibition center in southern Seoul, met with volunteer workers and purchased various items, including a tie and a coat, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.

She thanked the members of the Red Cross for the organization's humanitarian work over the past 117 years and the members of a special women's committee and weekly volunteer group who organized the bazaar for practicing "noblesse oblige," Lee said.

Kim bought a tie, coat, craftwork, red pepper paste and other goods at various booths, including those run by foreign diplomats' wives.

The bazaar has been held since 1984 by the Red Cross special women's committee, businesses, and the weekly volunteer group comprised of spouses of ministers, other senior government officials and diplomatic envoys.

The event aims to raise funds for the socially vulnerable, including poor children, senior citizens and multicultural families; disaster relief and other humanitarian work.

The Red Cross has invited first ladies to its bazaars and other charity events every year.

First lady Kim Keon-hee looks around booths at a Korean Red Cross bazaar at Coex in southern Seoul on Oct. 18, 2022, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
