Military reports 336 more COVID-19 cases

14:42 October 18, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 336 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 282,955, the defense ministry said.

The new cases comprised 226 from the Army, 44 from the Air Force, 30 from the Navy, 26 from units under the direct control of the ministry and 10 from the Marine Corps.

Currently, 1,428 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo, taken Nov. 1, 2021, shows service members walking toward Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

