Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon to host banquet for ANOC general assembly
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon was to host a banquet for the general meeting of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) on Tuesday and promote Seoul as a global sports venue as the city reviews a bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics.
The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) and the Seoul metropolitan government are jointly hosting the 26th General Assembly of the ANOC from Tuesday to Friday.
This year's gathering brings together some 1,300 sports officials from around the world, including those from 205 national Olympic committees, to discuss issues related to the next Olympic Games.
On the first day, Oh is scheduled to host a banquet at a hotel in southern Seoul to receive key attendees, including International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Ethics Commission Chair Ban Ki-moon.
Also in attendance will be Robin Mitchell, the acting ANOC president, and KSOC President Lee Kee-heung, city officials said.
The officials said during the luncheon, Mayor Oh plans to introduce the city's project to build a sports and entertainment complex in the Jamsil district by 2024 and promote Seoul as an attractive venue to host international sports events.
Since its previous bid to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics with the North Korean capital Pyongyang fizzled out, Seoul has been considering a bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics alone.
