BTS members can join 'national, public good' events during military service: defense ministry
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Members of K-pop super group BTS will be able to participate in "national" events for the "public good" even while serving in the military, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
Col. Moon Hong-sik, the ministry's acting spokesperson, made the remarks a day after Big Hit Music, the band's agency, said all BTS members will fulfill their military service, starting with the eldest member, Jin.
"Our position is that we will provide an opportunity if they wish to participate when there is a national-level event for the public good or an event designed in light of the national interest," Moon told a regular press briefing.
He added that such an opportunity can be granted to other service members under current regulations.
Earlier this month, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup told a parliamentary audit that BTS members will be able to join even overseas performances during their military service
All able-bodied South Korean men are obliged to complete around 18 months of military service between ages 18 and 28 under the Constitution.
