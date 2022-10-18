With focus on fundamentals, KBO home run king Lee Seung-yuop unveiled as new Doosan Bears manager

The Bears enjoyed unprecedented success under Kim, who led the club to a league-record seven consecutive Korean Series from 2015 to 2021 and won three championships. However, following departures of key free agents and injuries to star players, the Bears slumped to a ninth-place finish this year at 60-82-2 (wins-losses-ties). They decided not to bring Kim back after his contract expired following the end of the season, and made the biggest offseason splash in the non-player division by appointing Lee.