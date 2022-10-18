Bears' new manager Lee Seung-yuop eyes trip to championship series within 3 years

"Putting on a uniform as manager is a dream come true for me, and now I want to set my sights higher," Lee said at his inauguration ceremony at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Tuesday. "I want us to have a better record next year than this year and then take another step forward in 2024. I signed a three-year deal, and I want to reach the Korean Series within the next three years. It's not going to be easy, but I am going to give it a shot."