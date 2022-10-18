Go to Contents
Samsung's digital appliance chief offers to resign

16:49 October 18, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday its home appliance president offered to resign for personal reasons.

Lee Jae-seung, president and head of the digital appliances business at Samsung Electronics, started working at the company from 1986 and is credited for leading the company's development of many innovative home devices, including the Bespoke Edition.

He rose up the corporate ladder to become president of the division in December 2020.

He is expected to take an advisory role for the tech giant's home appliance business, which has seen sluggish business amid slowing consumer spending.

Han Jong-hee, vice chair and co-CEO at Samsung, will hold the additional position following Lee's departure for the time being, Samsung said.

The photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. shows Lee Jae-seung, president and head of the digital appliances business at Samsung. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

