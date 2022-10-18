Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai #Kia

Hyundai, Kia reflect 2.9 tln won provisions in Q3 earnings

17:28 October 18, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp. said Tuesday they reflected 2.9 trillion won (US$2 billion) worth of provisions in their third-quarter earnings results, a move that could weigh on their September quarter bottom lines.

Hyundai and Kia put aside the provisions to resolve additional complaints involving the Theta II gasoline direct injection (GDi) engine and offer other customer services, the companies said in separate regulatory filings.

Hyundai and Kia plan to release their quarterly figures on Oct. 24 and 25, respectively.

In 2019, Hyundai Motor Group reached a settlement with car owners over the Theta II GDi engine for problems, such as engine stalling and non-collision fires, in the United States.

In the third quarter of 2020, Hyundai and Kia reflected a combined 3.39 trillion won worth of provisions in their financial results.

The headquarters of Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp. in Yangjae, southern Seoul (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK