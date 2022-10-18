S. Korea, Vietnam agree to elevate diplomatic relationship to 'comprehensive strategic partnership'
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Vietnam on Tuesday agreed to elevate their relationship to a "comprehensive strategic partnership" as the two countries mark the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year.
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, Bui Thanh Son, in Hanoi and agreed to elevate the two countries' relationship from their current strategic partnership, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Park was on a two-day trip to Hanoi at the invitation of Son. They agreed to make official the envisioned relationship upgrade on the occasion of a future bilateral summit.
Park and Son assessed the countries have seen a steady increase in exchanges in the defense and security fields, and agreed to further expand cooperation in the areas, including in maritime security capabilities.
The South Korean minister also asked for Vietnam's support in resolving issues faced by South Korean companies doing business in the Southeast Asian nation. Son praised highly South Korean firms' role in economic exchanges between the two countries and promised to actively support their work.
Park also asked for Vietnam's support and cooperation in achieving peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula, and also requested Hanoi's support in South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.
