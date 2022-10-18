S. Korea seeks to list 30-year Treasury futures by 2024
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The finance ministry on Tuesday said it plans to list 30-year Treasury futures by 2024, citing growing demand for extra-long-term bond futures.
Until then, it will continue consultations with the Korea Exchange (KRX), the bourse operator, and the financial institutions, about details, such as regulations and liquidity supply.
Futures based on 10-year Treasuries are being traded in the local market, but those tracking Treasuries with a longer duration are not currently listed.
The ministry noted demands increased for longer-dated Treasuries, particularly from the insurers.
The issuance of 30-year Treasuries steeply increased from 20.1 trillion won (US$14.1 billion won) in 2017 to 47.8 trillion won in 2021, according to the ministry.
During the cited period, the longest-dated Treasury's portion in the total state bonds has increased from 19.9 percent to 26.5 percent.
