Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- Arrest warrants sought for ex-defense minister, ex-Coast Guard chief over slain fisheries official case (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Around 100 people die in jamming accidents at factories (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to set up measures to ensure safety of platform companies' servers in case of emergency like war (Donga Ilbo)
-- Bill gathers steam to control Kakao's monopoly (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Arrest warrants sought for ex-defense minister, ex-Coast Guard chief over slain fisheries official case (Segye Times)
-- Arrest warrants sought for ex-defense minister, ex-Coast Guard chief over slain fisheries official case (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Japanese yen's risk of falling dragging down other Asian currencies (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Arrest warrants sought for ex-defense minister on day of parliamentary audit against prosecution (Hankyoreh)
-- Once touted as future growth engine, Kakao lacked security guarantee at data centers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Sales of Made-in-Korea's 8K TV could be halted in Europe for environmental reasons (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Kakao's monopoly is not main issue in massive service disruption (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Four days after fire, some Kakao servers still offline (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Warrant sought for ex-defense chief over NK killing of fisheries official (Korea Herald)
-- Kakao faces class action suit, monopoly probe (Korea Times)
