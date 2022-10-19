1948 -- A group of soldiers in Yeosu, a port city 455 kilometers south of Seoul, rebels against the South Korean government, which had just been established. The soldiers, who supported the reunification of the two Koreas, refused the government's order to put down protests on Jeju Island by residents who also opposed the government. The demonstrations spread to a nearby city, Suncheon, and the soldiers held the city, along with Yeosu, under their control for a number of days. The government proclaimed martial law to put down the rebellion and occupied the cities with support from the U.S. Army stationed in South Korea.

