Hanwha Defense to sign contract with Poland to supply 288 multiple rocket launchers
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Defense of South Korea is set to sign a basic contract with Poland in Warsaw this week to supply 288 Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers, informed sources said Wednesday.
The company and Warsaw's Armament Agency will sign the "framework" deal, according to the sources. The contract is known to be worth around US$6 billion.
The move comes after deals between South Korean firms and the Polish government earlier this year for the supply of K2 battle tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers and FA-50 fighter jets, as the European country has emerged as South Korea's key arms export market.
Poland has been intensifying its arms procurement efforts after it sent military aid to Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion of the country.
With a maximum range of 80 kilometers, the Chunmoo system has served as a key counter-artillery asset for South Korea to counter threats from North Korea's long-range artillery. Chunmoo means "covering the sky" in Korean.
