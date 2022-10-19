Go to Contents
Samsung Heavy wins 270.7 bln-won order for 2 very large gas carriers

11:10 October 19, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Wednesday it has bagged a 270.7 billion-won (US$191 million) order to build two very large gas carriers for an African shipper.

Samsung Heavy said it will deliver the vessels to the undisclosed shipping company in stages by the end of 2025.

The shipyard has clinched $7.4 billion worth of orders for 339 ships so far this year, or 84 percent of its yearly order target.

Samsung Heavy, the world's third-largest shipbuilder by order backlog, said it is on track to achieve its yearly order goal for the second consecutive year.

The corporate logo of Samsung Heavy Industries Co. (Yonhap)


