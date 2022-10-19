One of opposition leader Lee's aides detained over suspected bribery
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- One of opposition leader Lee Jae-myung's closest aides was apprehended Wednesday by prosecutors investigating alleged corruption in a land development project south of Seoul, informed officials said.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office detained Kim Yong, known as one of the Democratic Party (DP) chairman's close confidants, on suspicion of accepting bribes in connection with the Wirye New Town project on the southern outskirts of Seoul, the officials said.
Prosecutors also raided Kim's house in search of possible documents and materials related to the bribery allegation.
Kim, who currently serves as deputy head of the DP-affiliated Institute for Democracy, is accused of taking kickbacks worth several billions of won from Yoo Dong-gyu, former acting president of Seongnam Development Corp., and private Wirye developers years ago.
Kim was serving as a Seongnam city councilor at that time of his suspected bribery.
Yoo, now under arrest on charges of corruption in a separate development project in Seongnam's Daejang-dong district, reportedly told prosecutors that he had handed over money to Kim.
Kim is said to be one of Lee's two closest aides, together with Jeong Jin-sang, a DP official now serving in the DP chairman's office. Lee said last year that Jeong and Kim are among those who can be called his close confidants.
