Man accused of scamming businessman on bogus prostitution charge to be extradited from Philippines
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean national accused of scamming a businessman by framing him on a bogus prostitution charge will be repatriated from the Philippines this week, police in Seoul said Wednesday.
The suspect, only identified by his surname Kim, is under suspicion of setting up the victim, also a South Korean national, on the bogus prostitution charge with minors by sneaking girls into the victim's hotel room in the Southeast Asian country in 2016, the National Police Agency (NPA) said.
Kim's accomplice then approached the victim and extorted 500 million won (US$350,000) from him as a bribe for local police officers in return for the charges to be dropped, the NPA said.
Kim was arrested in the Philippines after nearly two years of police cooperation between the two countries, the NPA said.
Kim, who is undergoing trials in the Philippines for other crimes, will be brought into the country Thursday, officials said.
