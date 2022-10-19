S. Korea reports first avian influenza case in 6 months
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday confirmed a highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) case at a duck farm for the first time in about six months, the agriculture ministry said.
The case was first reported on Tuesday at the farm in the southeastern county of Yecheon, some 250 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and the authorities confirmed the highly pathogenic strain of H5N1 earlier in the day, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
The country last reported a avian influenza case in April this year.
Upon the report, the authorities cordoned off the farm and have implemented quarantine measures, including the culling of some 9,800 ducks raised there, as a preventive step, the ministry said.
