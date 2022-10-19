Seoul shares up late Wed. morning amid earnings season
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Wednesday morning, with investors pulling cautious optimism for the third-quarter earnings season despite lingering woes over aggressive rate hikes.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had gained 5.84 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,215.22 points as of 11:26 a.m.
After a choppy start, stocks increasingly gained ground on auto gains
Solid gains on U.S. financial giants helped lessen investors' concerns about thin earnings at home.
But the KOSPI's further growth is hindered by woes about the central banks' hawkish stance over policy interest rates here and in major economies.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics slipped 0.18, and chip giant SK hynix lost 2.09 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor added 1.49 percent, and steelmaker POSCO Holdings grew 1.2 percent.
Major chemical firm LG Chem went down 2.62 percent, while battery maker LG Energy Solutions increased 1.84 percent.
Kakao, the operator of the country's most popular mobile messenger app, KakaoTalk, gained 2.83 percent.
The Korean won was changing hands at 1,413.9 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:26 a.m., up 8.8 won from the previous session's close.
