S. Korea's sovereign wealth fund posts US$28.4 bln loss this year
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's sovereign fund posted US$28.4 billion in losses in the first eight months of this year as global stock and bond markets suffered turmoil, and the fast-weakening local currency resulted in a decline in the valuation of its offshore holdings, its chief said Wednesday.
In a parliamentary audit, Jin Seung-ho, head of the Korea Investment Corp. (KIC), said the fund's return on investment had declined to minus 13.87 percent as of end-August. Of note, its return on investment in such traditional assets as stocks and bonds fell 16.85 percent over the cited period.
The tumble in profits comes as global stock and bond markets have sharply declined on worries over aggressive monetary tightening in major countries and growing possibility of a global economic slowdown.
The won's fast slide against the dollar has also led to a decline in the converted value of its overseas asset holdings.
"We are managing our portfolio through stress tests and risk analysis on assets in a way to actively respond to market volatility," Jin told lawmakers.
KIC said it still has posted a cumulative profit of around $59.5 billion since its launch in 2005.
It currently handles US$117.1 billion worth of assets around the world. The money has been commissioned by the government and the Bank of Korea, the country's central bank, for investment.
