Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea fires artillery shells into inter-Korean buffer zone: JCS
SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- North Korea fired artillery rounds into a buffer zone with South Korea that is designed to reduce tension on the Korean Peninsula, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday.
The North fired some 100 artillery rounds into the Yellow Sea from around 10 p.m. Tuesday and another 150 rounds into the East Sea from 11 p.m., according to the JCS.
-----------------
(LEAD) N.K. says it fired artillery shots as 'serious warning' over S. Korea's military drills
SEOUL -- North Korea's military said Wednesday it fired artillery shots overnight into maritime buffer zones near the inter-Korean border as a "serious warning" over South Korea's ongoing military drills.
In a statement, a spokesman for the General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA) said the North's military launched a "threatening and warning" fire as its "powerful military countermeasure" against South Korea's military exercises.
-----------------
BTS' Jin to release first solo single 'The Astronaut' on Oct. 28
SEOUL -- Jin of K-pop supergroup BTS will drop his first solo single, titled "The Astronaut," on Oct. 28, his agency said Wednesday.
The song will make Jin the second BTS member to debut as an individual artist, following J-Hope, Big Hit Music said on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform.
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 30,000 amid slowing virus spread
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases dipped Wednesday, in a sign that the virus curve has yet to change its downward course that the country has seen in recent months.
The country reported 29,503 new COVID-19 infections, including 72 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 25,194,177, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
GM Korea targets turnaround in 2023 with focus on exports
CHANGWON -- General Motors Co. said Wednesday it is targeting to transform its South Korean operations into a "profitable and sustainable business" next year by increasing exports of next-generation vehicles.
GM Korea Co. reported net losses for eight consecutive years through 2021 and expects losses to narrow further this year.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Kakao's co-CEO resigns over massive service disruption
SEOUL -- A top executive of Kakao Corp. stepped down Wednesday to take responsibility for the recent disruption of the company's mobile messenger KakaoTalk and other related services.
"As a CEO of Kakao, I feel miserable and strongly responsible for the incident. So I am stepping down from the post," Kakao's co-CEO Namkoong Whon said at a press conference at Kakao's office building in Pangyo, just south of Seoul.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea reports first avian influenza case in 6 months
SEOUL -- South Korea on Wednesday confirmed a highly pathogenic avian influenza case at a duck farm for the first time in about six months, the agriculture ministry said.
The case was first reported Tuesday at the farm in the southeastern county of Yecheon, 165 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and the authorities confirmed the highly pathogenic strain of H5N1 earlier in the day, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
-----------------
S. Korea's exports likely to slow; uncertainty mounts for current account: BOK report
SEOUL -- South Korea is expected to see sluggish exports for some time as demand from major markets, including the United States and China, wanes as a consequence of global monetary tightening and slowing growth, a central bank report said Wednesday.
The gloomy prospects for exports deepen uncertainty for the country's current account balance that turned to the red for the first time in four months in August as import bills for energy and raw materials mounted faster than overseas sales, according to the report from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
(END)