Military reports 291 more COVID-19 cases
15:42 October 19, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 291 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 283,246, the defense ministry said.
The new cases comprised 189 from the Army, 43 from the Air Force, 32 from the Navy, 15 from units under the direct control of the ministry, 11 from the Marine Corps and one from the ministry.
Currently, 1,316 military personnel are under treatment.
