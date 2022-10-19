S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold talks on N.K threats in Tokyo next week
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold a high-level meeting in Tokyo next week to discuss North Korea's continued military provocations, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Cho Hyun-dong, Seoul's first vice foreign minister, is scheduled to hold the three-way consultations with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts -- Wendy Sherman and Takeo Mori -- in Tokyo on Wednesday
They plan to discuss ways to expand trilateral cooperation for stronger deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, and other regional and global issues, according to the ministry.
They had the previous trilateral meeting in Seoul in June. Cho also plans to hold an one-on-one meeting with Mori during his three-day Japanese trip from Tuesday.
