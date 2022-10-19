Yoon stresses importance of firm belief in liberal democracy
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday it is important to maintain a firm belief in the liberal democratic system amid challenges in the economy and national security.
Yoon made the remark during a lunch meeting with the heads of local chapters of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), according to his office.
"The economy is struggling in and outside the country, and the security situation is tough as well," Yoon said, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Cheon Hyo-jeong. "At times like this, the most important thing is for us to maintain a firm belief and confidence in the liberal democratic system."
Yoon was responding to an attendee commenting on North Korea's recent provocations and threats, and the importance of standing firm against North Korea sympathizers, according to the presidential office.
"If a person sympathizes with freedom and democracy, it is possible to cooperate and compromise with them, even if they are a progressive or a leftist, but if they belong to the Jusa faction that sympathizes with North Korea, they are neither progressive nor leftist," Yoon said, referring to activists espousing the Juche principle of self-reliance promoted by late North Korea founder Kim Il-sung.
"It is impossible to co-govern with hostile and anti-state forces," he added.
The lunch meeting was held at the Ministry of National Defense Convention Center adjacent to the presidential office, with the participation of some 100 people, including former Rep. Na Kyung-won, who heads the PPP chapter of a district in Seoul's Dongjak Ward, and Jung You-sub, the chapter head for a district in Incheon's Bupyeong.
It was the first time Yoon met with chapter heads who are not members of the National Assembly since taking office.
Yoon said he resolved to give his all when he entered politics and that he will do his best despite his shortcomings.
"Let us join forces with one mind and one purpose, and propel the Republic of Korea forward while building a country of the people in which we co-prosper," he said, referencing his administration's slogan.
PPP leaders in attendance, including interim chief Chung Jin-suk and floor leader Joo Ho-young, promised to work for the success of the Yoon government and increase communication with the local chapter heads.
The presidential office said it arranged the meeting to allow Yoon to express his appreciation to the local party officials for their hard work on the field and that it plans to use their opinions to revive the economy for ordinary people.
