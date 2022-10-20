(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 20)

As our Constitution defines North Korean defectors as South Korean people, the government cannot repatriate them against their will. Even if they had committed murders on the boat before heading to the south, they should be punished according to our criminal law. But the chief of staff decided to return them without proper grounds. After the decision by the chief of staff, the NIS deleted evidence of the intention to defect from its earlier report and delivered the revised one to the Ministry of Unification. The next day, the ministry notified Pyongyang of its intention to return them. Two days later, the government sent them back to North Korea by using a special police force. Such fast repatriation is unprecedented. The two defectors are known to have been executed in North Korea.