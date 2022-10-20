Thursday's weather forecast
09:00 October 20, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/07 Cloudy 10
Incheon 17/09 Cloudy 10
Suwon 20/05 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 19/05 Sunny 0
Daejeon 19/04 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 19/04 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 22/09 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 20/05 Sunny 0
Gwangju 22/06 Sunny 0
Jeju 21/12 Sunny 0
Daegu 21/05 Sunny 0
Busan 21/10 Sunny 0
