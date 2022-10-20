Go to Contents
Thursday's weather forecast

09:00 October 20, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/07 Cloudy 10

Incheon 17/09 Cloudy 10

Suwon 20/05 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 19/05 Sunny 0

Daejeon 19/04 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 19/04 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 22/09 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 20/05 Sunny 0

Gwangju 22/06 Sunny 0

Jeju 21/12 Sunny 0

Daegu 21/05 Sunny 0

Busan 21/10 Sunny 0

