Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon-approval rating

Yoon's approval rating rises to 31 percent: survey

14:04 October 20, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating rose to 31 percent this week, a survey showed Thursday, rebounding from a decline over his use of foul language caught on a hot mic during a trip to New York.

The poll of 1,000 people from Monday to Wednesday found that Yoon's approval rating gained 2 percentage points from two weeks earlier.

The poll, conducted by pollsters Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research, also showed that those who gave negative assessments dropped 6 percentage points to 59 percent in the same period.

Yoon's approval rating had declined after he was caught on a hot mic making remarks that appeared to include vulgar words. Also at issue was whether he talked about U.S. Congress or President Joe Biden when using such words as the recording was not clear due to noise.

Yoon's office said he only talked about domestic politics without mentioning U.S. Congress or Biden.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

President Yoon Suk-yeol arrives for work at the presidential office in Seoul on Oct. 20, 2022. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK