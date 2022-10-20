Military reports 294 more COVID-19 cases
14:09 October 20, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 294 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 283,540, the defense ministry said.
The new cases comprised 195 from the Army, 40 from the Air Force, 22 from the Navy, 28 from units under the direct control of the ministry and four from the Marine Corps.
There were also two cases each from the ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 1,397 military personnel are under treatment.
