Yoon's office to disclose entirety of next economic meeting
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Yoon Suk-yeol said Thursday it will disclose the entirety of an economic meeting to be presided over by Yoon next week in a departure from similar meetings in the past.
Yoon launched the emergency economic and public livelihood meeting in July to address various economic challenges facing the country. He has held 10 such meetings so far at a traditional market, a port, a smart farm and other locations symbolic of people's livelihood issues.
Yoon's opening remarks have been open to the press, while the rest of the meeting has been held behind closed doors and followed by a presidential office press briefing on what was discussed.
The upcoming meeting next Thursday will be disclosed in its entirety to the press and the public to give them a better sense of how the president plans to deal with ongoing economic challenges, deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said.
Sources said the presidential office is in talks with broadcasters to have the 90-minute meeting aired live at Yoon's suggestion that it be televised.
"At the upcoming meeting, ministers of economy-related ministries and other relevant ministries will gather to discuss their response to economic risk factors, and ways to secure new growth and export engines," Lee said at a press briefing.
"The event is aimed at relaying in detail the president's plans and measures to deal with risks in difficult economic circumstances and at collecting the will to overcome them," he added.
