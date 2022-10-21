Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
Korean-language dailies
-- Politics halt at edge of prosecutors' knife (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecution questions illegal fund for presidential election; Lee's side defends, saying it had enough donations (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee's confidant Kim Yong returned 100 mln won to Yu Dong-kyu after media reports on Daejang-dong (Donga Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors poke at '800 mln-won Daejang-dong,' aim at Lee Jae-myung (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Lee says he did not spend a penny; ruling party accuses opposition of defending corruption (Segye Times)
-- Korea Military Academy no longer makes course on Korean War mandatory (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Kim Yong received kickbacks worth hundreds of millions of won during Wirye project' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Parliamentary audits crippled by hawkish prosecution (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Kim Yong received 100 mln won in 2014 from Daejang-dong project' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Confusion in bond market grew as gov't sat idle about distortions (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Commercial paper market under panic; financing tightens (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon aide questioned over fishermen repatriation (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Parliamentary audit falls into chaos as main opposition denounces probe (Korea Herald)
-- DP says corruption probe is pure payback (Korea Times)
