(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 21)

Chairman Lee, who approved the Daejang-dong development as Seongnam mayor at the time, denied his involvement in raking in profits from the project. But it turned out that a group of private investors — including Nam, the lawyer — took an enormous amount of money from the redevelopment project. The prosecution believes that the lawyer gave 800 million won to Kim after he demanded some of the profits to help Lee's campaign. Kim received the money between April and August last year, shortly before the DP's primary race.