Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #exports-October

Exports down 5.5 pct in first 20 days of October

09:07 October 21, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports slipped 5.5 percent from the previous year in the first 20 days of October, data showed Friday, hinting that monthly outbound shipments could decrease on-year for the first time in two years.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$32.4 billion in the Oct. 1-20 period, compared with $34.29 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports, on the other hand, moved up 1.9 percent on-year to $37.35 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $4.95 billion.

Outbound shipments of chips moved down 12.8 percent, while those of automobiles moved up 32.1 percent over the period, the data showed.

The country's exports rose 2.8 percent on-year in September, but South Korea suffered a trade deficit for the sixth consecutive month on high global energy prices.

Containers of exports and imports are stacked at a pier in South Korea's largest port city of Busan on Oct. 11, 2022. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK