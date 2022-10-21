Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul shares off to slow start on weak exports

09:33 October 21, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly lower Friday as weak export data fanned concerns about an economic slowdown.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had slipped 0.85 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,217.24 points as of 9:15 a.m.

South Korea's exports in the first 20 days of October contracted 5.5 percent from the previous year, indicating that monthly outbound shipments could decrease on-year for the first time in two years.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched up 0.18 percent, and chip giant SK hynix added 0.44 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.89 percent, and steelmaker POSCO Holdings declined 2.18 percent.

Major chemical firm LG Chem grew 1.41 percent, while battery maker LG Energy Solutions slid 0.1 percent.

The Korean won was changing hands at 1,433.1 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 0.2 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK