Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BLACKPINK #Lisa #Money

BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views

09:37 October 21, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The exclusive performance video of BLACKPINK member Lisa's individual song "Money" has exceeded 700 million views on YouTube, her management agency said Friday.

The video surpassed the tally at 6:05 p.m. the previous day, according to YG Entertainment.

"Money" is a track on Lisa's first single album, "LALISA," released in September 2021. The hip-hop song made an entry on Billboard's Hot 100 and British Official Singles Chart Top 100 upon its debut.

Lisa, a member of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, is seen in this photo provided by her management agency YG Entertainment. The exclusive performance video of Lisa's "Money" exceeded 700 million views on YouTube on Oct. 20, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK