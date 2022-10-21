BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 700 mln YouTube views
09:37 October 21, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The exclusive performance video of BLACKPINK member Lisa's individual song "Money" has exceeded 700 million views on YouTube, her management agency said Friday.
The video surpassed the tally at 6:05 p.m. the previous day, according to YG Entertainment.
"Money" is a track on Lisa's first single album, "LALISA," released in September 2021. The hip-hop song made an entry on Billboard's Hot 100 and British Official Singles Chart Top 100 upon its debut.
