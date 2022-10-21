Seoul shares down late Fri. morning on weak data
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their losses late Friday morning as weak export data fanned concerns about an economic slowdown.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had slipped 6.62 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,211.47 points as of 11:20 a.m.
South Korea's exports in the first 20 days of October contracted 5.5 percent from the previous year, indicating that monthly outbound shipments could decrease on-year for the first time in two years.
Most large caps traded lower in Seoul, while chipmakers advanced.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.9 percent, chip giant SK hynix increased 0.55 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.89 percent.
Steelmaker POSCO Holdings declined 1.79 percent, and major chemical firm LG Chem retreated 0.35 percent. Giant battery maker LG Energy Solutions slid 0.1 percent.
Battery and renewable energy behemoth Samsung SDI jumped 6.11 percent, following reports that the firm completed the construction of the world's largest cathode material production facilities in Pohang.
The Korean won was changing hands at 1,436.4 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 3.1 won from the previous session's close.
