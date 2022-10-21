Action film 'Decibel' uses noise-sensitive time bombs to create unique sense of terror
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The upcoming action film "Decibel" will show unique terror scenes with time bombs that respond to noise, which were designed to build suspense and up the stakes, its director said Friday.
"Decibel" tells a story of a former Navy captain (Kim Rae-won) tracking down a terrorist (Lee Jong-suk) who threatens to detonate bombs that respond to noise in crowded settings.
The time bombs tick faster when noise levels surpass 100 decibels, posing a greater risk in places like football stadiums, water parks and playgrounds.
Director Hwang In-ho said he changed the design of the bomb in the original scenario to create a new type of suspense.
"I was inspired by my childhood experience in a swimming pool. I used to jump into the water at the sound of a whistle after 10-minute breaks," Hwang said during a press conference. "It started with this question: What if a time bomb were to speed up at the sound of a whistle?"
Hwang said the special effects team focused on creating vivid explosion scenes without relying too much on computer-generated imagery and cast members performed dangerous scenes without stunt doubles, stressing it was made for the big screen.
Actor Kim said he had to play a physically demanding role, taking part in high-speed car chases, underwater diving, jumping from a skyscraper and fist fights.
"The character in the movie struggles for six hours through continuous accidents. It was a tough job," Kim said. "I leapt from a skyscraper using wires. I did all I could."
"Decibel" will hit local theaters Nov. 16.
